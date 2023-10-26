Arrests made, warrants served during family-violence prevention event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office made four arrests and served a handful of warrants during a nationwide family-violence crime prevention event.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday, Oct. 25, the Fugitive Warrant Unit and Civil Process Unit both traveled to Clackamas, Ore., to participate in the 20th annual Clackamas Co. National Family Violence Apprehension Sweep.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the annual event is sponsored by the Clackamas Co. Sheriff’s Office and is a daylong matter in which law enforcement agencies across the nation attempt to serve outstanding family-violence-related warrants.

In 2023, the Sheriff’s Office said it made 56 attempts for service for a total of four arrests. Officials were able to serve two felony warrants and four misdemeanor warrants for family-violence-related crimes.

Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Office noted the Civil Process Unit served 11 process papers and attempted a total of 19 during the operation.

During the 2022 event, law enforcement officials said 82 agencies from 13 states participated and worked together to serve 296 family-violence warrants across the nation.

