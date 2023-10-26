American man indicted on murder charges over an attack on 2 US tourists near a German castle

FILE - A view of the Pollat gorge with the Neuschwanstein castle, in background in Schwangau,...
FILE - A view of the Pollat gorge with the Neuschwanstein castle, in background in Schwangau, Germany, June 16, 2023. An American man has been charged with murder and other offenses for attacking two women from the U.S. near Neuschwanstein castle in Germany in June and pushing them into a ravine, fatally injuring one of them, prosecutors said Thursday Oct. 26, 2023.(Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — An American man has been charged with murder and other offenses for attacking two women from the U.S. near Neuschwanstein castle in Germany in June and pushing them into a ravine, fatally injuring one of them, prosecutors said Thursday.

The indictment against the 31-year-old suspect, whose name hasn’t been released in line with German privacy rules, was filed at the state court in Kempten, which will have to decide whether and when to send the case to trial.

He faces charges of murder, rape with fatal consequences, attempted murder and possession of child pornography. Murder charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison in Germany.

The attack took place on June 14 near the Marienbruecke, a bridge over a gorge close to the castle that offers a famous view of Neuschwanstein, one of Germany’s most famous tourist attractions.

Prosecutors say the suspect met the two female tourists, ages 21 and 22, by chance on a hiking path and lured them off the trail. They said in a statement that he apparently first forced the younger woman to the ground and tried to undress her.

When the elder woman tried to help her, a scuffle ensued and the suspect allegedly pushed her down a steep slope. She fell about 50 meters (165 feet) and sustained a head injury, bruises and grazes, but survived.

The suspect then allegedly strangled the younger woman until she was unconscious and raped her, prosecutors said, before pushing her down the slope as well. She died.

Prosecutors said they secured a laptop and cellphones from the suspect containing child sexual abuse material.

Authorities say the women didn’t know the man before they met near Neuschwanstein. The suspect was arrested shortly after the attack.

Neuschwanstein, located close to the Austrian border, is the most famous of the castles built by King Ludwig II of Bavaria in the 19th century and is a magnet for tourists from around the world.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Dale, Veronica Freeby
Two arrested after early-morning search warrant finds guns, drugs
Barbara Kennedy
Woman accused of Medicaid crimes costing $250K added to Most Wanted list
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
FILE
Game Wardens search for information about poached deer
FILE
Missouri passenger killed after Jeep collides with SUV on rural Kansas highway

Latest News

People stand outside a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle...
Volunteer youth bowling coach and ‘hero’ bar manager are among the Maine shooting victims
For the first time in 50 years, Nissin Foods USA says its Cup Noodles will get new packaging.
Instant ramen Cup Noodles will be microwavable, changing from foam to paper cup
FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks in New York's Times Square during a news...
New York City sets up office to give migrants one-way tickets out of town
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Authorities scour woods, water and homes on Day 2 of search for suspect in Maine mass shooting
FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., Jan. 30, 2023....
Lawyers spar over possibility of workers’ compensation for teacher who was shot by 6-year-old