Amendment introduced to prevent loss of rights to firearms for veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An amendment has been introduced on Capitol Hill that would bar the VA from sending data that ultimately prevents some veterans from owning firearms.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says that on Wednesday, Oct. 25, he voted to support an amendment to prevent veterans from losing Second Amendment rights to purchase and own firearms when they receive help managing Department of Veterans Affairs benefits. The amendment is based on the Veterans Second Amendment Protection Act which he helped introduce with Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.).

Under current law, Sen. Moran said the VA is required to send a beneficiary’s name to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System if a fiduciary is appointed to help them manage their benefits. Ultimately, VA employees decide if beneficiaries receive help from a fiduciary or trustee.

“Veterans should not have to choose between seeking help from the VA to manage their benefits and forfeiting their Second Amendment rights,” Moran noted. “Our nation’s policies should encourage veterans to utilize the services provided by the VA, rather than driving them away by denying them their due process.”

Moran indicated that the amendment would bar the Secretary of Veterans Affairs from sending personal information through the VA fiduciary program to NICS unless a relevant judicial authority rules the beneficiary is a danger to themself or others.

“Each veteran, regardless of disability, should maintain the right to possess a firearm unless deemed unfit to possess weapons by a judicial authority with the full benefit of due process,” said Daniel J. Seehafer, The American Legion National Commander. “Any constitutional right should be protected with this same expectation of careful scrutiny, to ensure that no right is removed without due process.”

The Senator said the amendment is also supported by the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States and the National Defense Committee.

To read the full text of the amendment, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.