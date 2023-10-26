Advance voting has opened in Riley County as a few changes have been made

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County voters already are heading to the polls for this year’s local elections.

Riley County has upgraded its equipment as it went from a tabulator to a ballot marking device.

“Look at it as a very expensive ink pen is all it is now because it used to mark the ballot plus tabulate, that function of tabulation no longer exists the software has been upgraded so all it does is mark the ballot it returns the ballot back to the voter and then they have to go to a new piece of equipment we purchased which will be at each polling place is the DS300 and that is now the scanner and tabulator so after someone votes on the tabulator machine their vote is not cast in that machine not until they take that piece of paper to walk it over to the DS300 insert it in there,” said Rich Vargo, Riley County clerk and election official.

Vargo said voters shouldn’t notice any other changes.

“The equipment just has places to where we can seal it and fix tabs to see if anything’s been tampered with when we go to the polls or when we go to start up a piece of equipment if a seal is broken or a tab is broken then we say hold on ok we got to check in to something but all equipment is always secured at all times,” said Vargo.

Votes won’t be tabulated until they are brought to the clerk’s office.

“We have republicans and democrats at each polling place there’s strict procedures and sign-off procedures something that’s really new is we got a ton of documentation and security tabs that we keep track of nowadays all of this is documented in a step-by-step process with always multiple people there always 2 people signing off on every step of the way so those are a lot of the background things in elections that we do is secure elections that people aren’t aware of.”

Advance voting is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, November 4th, and Monday, November 6th from 8 a.m. to noon. For more information on the elections visit the Riley County website.

