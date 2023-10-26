2024 Overview of Health Insurance Market released to help Kansans find best fit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2024 Overview of the Health Insurance Market has been released to help Kansans make the best health insurance decisions for their families.

Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt announced on Wednesday, Oct. 25, that the annual “Overview of the Health Insurance Market in Kansas,” had been released. The report details the 2024 marketplace and can be found HERE.

Commissioner Schmidt noted that open enrollment is a chance for all Kansans to make decisions about their health insurance coverage. They can stay on their current policy or enroll in a new one from the same company or a different company altogether.

“It is important for Kansans to make informed decisions when deciding which coverage is best for them and their families,” Schmidt said. “The Kansas Insurance Department is here to provide information and assist.”

Schmidt indicated that open enrollment for Kansans will be from Nov. 1 until Jan. 15. Those who would like to start their health insurance coverage effective Jan. 1 are required to enroll by Dec. 15. Insurance purchased between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15 will not begin coverage until Feb. 1.

For more information on the 2024 Kansas Health Insurance Marketplace and open enrollment, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.