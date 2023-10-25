Wichita man faces life in prison after coworker’s fentanyl-related death

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man faces life in prison after he pleaded guilty to knowingly giving a coworker pills that contained fentanyl which ultimately resulted in the employee’s death.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Tuesday, Oct. 24, Tyler Ralls, 35, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to a single count of distribution of a controlled substance which resulted in death.

Court records show that on July 31, 2019, Ralls gave Michael Marsalla, 35, an M30 pill while the pair worked together at a company in Park City. Ralls admitted he knew the pill contained fentanyl and that Marsalla did not have a tolerance for the drug.

When Marsalla did not arrive at work the next day and could not be reached, court documents indicate that Ralls drove to his house in Valley Center and found him unresponsive. After 911 was called, Ralls called his fentanyl source to see if anyone had ever died from his dealer’s pills.

First responders said they pronounced Marsalla dead at the scene. An autopsy found his cause of death to be fentanyl toxicity.

“Because of the enormous influx of counterfeit pills into our communities, anytime a person ingests pills that they didn’t get directly from a medical professional, they are at great risk of dying of fentanyl overdose,” said U.S. Attorney Kate E. Brubacher. “Michael Marsalla accepted a pill from someone he thought he could trust. Unfortunately, that trust was misplaced, and it cost Mr. Marsalla his life.”

The Office noted that Ralls has been scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 17, 2024, and faces life in prison. A federal district court judge will decide any sentence after consideration of federal guidelines.

