Washburn University celebrates Scorch on the Porch during Homecoming week

A little rain didn’t “fizzle” the annual “Scorch on the Porch” event at Washburn University.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT
Washburn University celebrated Scorch on the Porch during Homecoming week on Wednesday, Oct. 25. The university moved the festivities indoors to the union and saw quite a turnout.

Students enjoyed free food, music and games.

Scorch on the Porch is part of Homecoming Week activities at Washburn. This year, events included the official inauguration of the new university president, Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek.

Mazachek said Homecoming is a special time, combining old traditions with new fun.

“It’s always amazing to me how invigorated people feel, our current students, and our alumni when they come back and they’re here together and realize they love this institution so much. And it goes on for generations and generations,” said Mazachek.

While enjoying lunch, students also could check out the creative entries in the Top Hat Decorating Contest.

Festivities culminate Saturday with a tailgating party and football game.

