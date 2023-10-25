USD 340 Board enters contract with interim superintendent

Previous superintendent terminated
Jefferson West High School
Jefferson West High School(Jefferson West High School Facebook Page)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson County students and faculty will welcome a new interim superintendent after the Board of Education terminated the previous one.

The Jefferson West Public Schools USD 340 Board of Education has confirmed to 13 NEWS that it has entered a contract to employ an interim superintendent.

On Oct. 10, the board accepted previous superintendent Jason Crawford’s resignation pending legal review. However, at an Oct. 16 special session, members said the introduced a resolution to terminate that contract.

https://www.wibw.com/2023/10/12/superintendent-resigns-following-usd-340-rebranding-controversy/

District documents indicate that the intent to terminate followed “violation of rules and regulations of USD 340.” Crawford was given 15 days to request a hearing his pay was also suspended as of Oct. 16.

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, the board said it agreed to enter a contract with Brad Neuenswander and the University of Kansas for the position of interim superintendent. Neuenswander is expected to hold the position from Nov. 1 to June 30, 2024.

The board did not give further explanation into its reasoning for Crawford’s termination.

