Topekans injured after car hydroplanes into I-70 barrier

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver and passenger from Topeka were both injured after their car hydroplaned into a barrier wall along I-70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 197.6 on eastbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2018 Kia Rio driven by Tyler M. Chenoweth, 27, of Topeka, had been headed east in the left lane when the vehicle hydroplaned.

KHP said the incident caused the car to hit the cement barrier wall in the median.

First responders noted that both Chenoweth and his passenger, Ashley N. Hicks, 28, of Topeka, both sustained suspected minor injuries but were not taken to a local hospital via ambulance.

