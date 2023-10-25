Topeka Zoo invites supporters to show their love

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo is calling on its fans to show their love this Thursday.

It’s ‘Love Your Zoo Giving Day.’ Cynthia McCarvel, development director for the Topeka Zoo, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the event.

Love Your Zoo Giving Day is a one-day donation drive. Their goal is to raise $25,000 in 24 hours. Money raised with go toward the zoo’s efforts for conservation, animal care, education and exhibit improvements.

People may donate in person or through the link at topekazoo.org. People who donate in-person at the zoo on Oct. 26 will receive a “Love Your Topeka Zoo” wristband. Donors giving between $100 and $249 in person or online will receive a painting created by a zoo animal. People who give $250 or more will have a brick placed at their Giraffes and Friends exhibit.

