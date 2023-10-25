Topeka Zoo invites supporters to show their love

Love Your Zoo Giving Day is Oct. 26.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo is calling on its fans to show their love this Thursday.

It’s ‘Love Your Zoo Giving Day.’ Cynthia McCarvel, development director for the Topeka Zoo, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the event.

Love Your Zoo Giving Day is a one-day donation drive. Their goal is to raise $25,000 in 24 hours. Money raised with go toward the zoo’s efforts for conservation, animal care, education and exhibit improvements.

People may donate in person or through the link at topekazoo.org. People who donate in-person at the zoo on Oct. 26 will receive a “Love Your Topeka Zoo” wristband. Donors giving between $100 and $249 in person or online will receive a painting created by a zoo animal. People who give $250 or more will have a brick placed at their Giraffes and Friends exhibit.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Dale, Veronica Freeby
Two arrested after early-morning search warrant finds guns, drugs
Barbara Kennedy
Woman accused of Medicaid crimes costing $250K added to Most Wanted list
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
FILE
Game Wardens search for information about poached deer
FILE
Missouri passenger killed after Jeep collides with SUV on rural Kansas highway

Latest News

All flags across Kansas have been ordered at half-staff to remember the 18 people who were...
Gov. Kelly directs all Kansas flags at half-staff to honor Lewiston mass shooting victims
Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Mark Engholm (left) as the new State Fire Marshal, now that...
Gov. Kelly appoints new State Fire Marshal before current marshal’s retirement
Gift card prizes for winners of Weiner Dog Races at Petland in West Ridge Mall
The team won due to a penalty kick during overtime 4x
A penalty kick in a 4x overtime 5A soccer competition lands SHHS regional title
The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin an emergency repair project on the 56th...
Bridge repairs near Manhattan will begin Oct. 30