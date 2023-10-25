Topeka woman arrested after early-morning robbery at gunpoint

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after she was accused of an early-morning robbery at gunpoint.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, law enforcement officials were called to the area of 24th and SE Minnesota Ave. with reports of an aggravated robbery.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a victim who reported they were robbed at gunpoint. No injuries were reported as a result.

A short time later, TPD said a vehicle believed to be involved in the crime was found and an occupant was taken to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning.

Alexis Tracy (Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)

As a result of the investigation, Alexis L. Tracy, 28, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Dept. of Corrections on aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

As of 8 a.m., Tracy remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

