Topeka woman arrested after early-morning robbery at gunpoint

A Topeka woman is behind bars after she was accused of an early-morning robbery at gunpoint.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after she was accused of an early-morning robbery at gunpoint.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, law enforcement officials were called to the area of 24th and SE Minnesota Ave. with reports of an aggravated robbery.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a victim who reported they were robbed at gunpoint. No injuries were reported as a result.

A short time later, TPD said a vehicle believed to be involved in the crime was found and an occupant was taken to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning.

Alexis Tracy
Alexis Tracy(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)

As a result of the investigation, Alexis L. Tracy, 28, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Dept. of Corrections on aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

As of 8 a.m., Tracy remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

