Topeka elementary school creates haunted gym for students

Two teachers at Scott Dual Language Magnet Elementary School created it.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Physical education teachers at a local elementary school in Topeka created a haunted gym for their students to get into the spooky spirit.

The students were able to practice their hand-eye coordination, motor skills, team-building, problem solving and robotics.

Now, this is not a Halloween gym, but rather a haunted gym so kids who don’t celebrate Halloween can take part in the fun.

”A variety of different skills in a Halloween or a -- not a Halloween -- but a haunted themed activity. So, that even if students don’t celebrate Halloween, they can still be included in the activities,” said Troy St. Clair, Physical Educator, Scott Magnet Dual Language.

“It is not just PE. They are working on problem-solving, solving puzzles, like I said the robotic coding, so it is definitely a lot more than just a ball and playing PE,” said Cody Bonham, PE teacher, Scott Magnet Dual Language. “They are good kids and it is just worth it for them. All the extra work.”

Physical educator Troy St. Clair said it takes about five to six hours to set up this haunted gymnasium.

