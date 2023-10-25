Sinkhole closes Wells Creek Rd in Wabaunsee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sinkhole closed Wells Creek Rd. in Wabaunsee County.

Officials with the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office said Wells Creek Rd. is currently closed between N. McFarland and Elderberry Rd. due to a sinkhole. Signs are posted.

Officials with the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office indicated their Road and Bridge crews are actively investigating the problem.

Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office noted to check their Facebook page for updates.

