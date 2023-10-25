Silver Lake community celebrates Harvest Home

A popular fall tradition with roots dating back to 1926 continues on Wednesday, Oct. 25 in Silver Lake.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A popular fall tradition with roots dating back to 1926 continues on Wednesday, Oct. 25 in Silver Lake.

This is a Harvest Home event at the Silver Lake United Methodist Church.

Each year, members of the community come together for a baked goods and craft gathering and a special meal for lunch and dinner.

The history of Harvest Home dates back to the farming heritage of Silver Lake when just before Thanksgiving, church members would gather for a noon-time meal to give thanks for the completion of the harvest season.

“The community loves it, looks forward to it,” said Kathy Kinsch. “It’s always the fourth Wednesday of the month. Every year, the beginning of the year, you put it on your calendar that you’re taking that day off, and it’s an all-hands-on-deck event that everybody in the church helps with.”

The church is serving a full turkey dinner through 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25. It’s $13 for adults and $7 for children and they even have drive-through service. They are at 204 Madore St. in Silver Lake.

Money raised through the Harvest Home event is used to support outreach missions of the church, including its food bank for the Silver Lake community.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Dale, Veronica Freeby
Two arrested after early-morning search warrant finds guns, drugs
Barbara Kennedy
Woman accused of Medicaid crimes costing $250K added to Most Wanted list
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
FILE
Game Wardens search for information about poached deer
FILE
Missouri passenger killed after Jeep collides with SUV on rural Kansas highway

Latest News

All flags across Kansas have been ordered at half-staff to remember the 18 people who were...
Gov. Kelly directs all Kansas flags at half-staff to honor Lewiston mass shooting victims
Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Mark Engholm (left) as the new State Fire Marshal, now that...
Gov. Kelly appoints new State Fire Marshal before current marshal’s retirement
Gift card prizes for winners of Weiner Dog Races at Petland in West Ridge Mall
The team won due to a penalty kick during overtime 4x
A penalty kick in a 4x overtime 5A soccer competition lands SHHS regional title
The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin an emergency repair project on the 56th...
Bridge repairs near Manhattan will begin Oct. 30