Silver Lake community celebrates Harvest Home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A popular fall tradition with roots dating back to 1926 continues on Wednesday, Oct. 25 in Silver Lake.

This is a Harvest Home event at the Silver Lake United Methodist Church.

Each year, members of the community come together for a baked goods and craft gathering and a special meal for lunch and dinner.

The history of Harvest Home dates back to the farming heritage of Silver Lake when just before Thanksgiving, church members would gather for a noon-time meal to give thanks for the completion of the harvest season.

“The community loves it, looks forward to it,” said Kathy Kinsch. “It’s always the fourth Wednesday of the month. Every year, the beginning of the year, you put it on your calendar that you’re taking that day off, and it’s an all-hands-on-deck event that everybody in the church helps with.”

The church is serving a full turkey dinner through 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25. It’s $13 for adults and $7 for children and they even have drive-through service. They are at 204 Madore St. in Silver Lake.

Money raised through the Harvest Home event is used to support outreach missions of the church, including its food bank for the Silver Lake community.

