Services set for late Franklin Co. deputy

OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - Services have been set for a Franklin Co. deputy who recently lost his fight with cancer.

The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says a visitation will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, at Dengel and Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory Street, in Ottawa. Meanwhile, funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church, 1320 W 15th St, Ottawa.

The Sheriff’s Office said it and the Sprinkle family would like thank everyone for their love and support.

Dengel Mortuary said Sprinkle’s dream career was law enforcement. He was employed with the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office from 2005 to 2023. He was also known to love farming.

The Sprinkle family has suggested contributions be made to the Charis Church, of which they are members of.

