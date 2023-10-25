Security Benefit, Harvesters challenge brings attention to food insecurities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A unique food challenge posed by Security Benefit and Harvesters — The Food Network — raises awareness for food insecurity.

Security Benefit collaborated with Harvesters for its third annual Chopped Challenge. Six teams of Security Benefit employees created an entrée and dessert in 30 minutes using five selected ingredients, some surprise ingredients from harvesters, and a mystery ingredient.

A panel of judges then evaluated the prepared dishes. The judges in the Chopped Challenge include:

The challenge will test each team member’s culinary skills while, ultimately, showing them the obstacles food-insecure families face in our region.

“The big picture is that we are here to support harvesters and United Way as also to engage our employees in the campaign so that they can see the good work that gets done with all the agencies that [the] United Way supports,” said Kim Gronniger, Security Benefit’s corporate communications manager.

Gronniger said some of the entrees the teams created include stuffed bell peppers, tacos, and casserole dishes. This challenge is part of Security Benefit’s United Way fundraising campaign.

