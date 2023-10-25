Riley County Fire Department offers car seat safety checks

By Shalynn Long
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ensuring your child’s safety on the road is important, especially for new parents trying to figure out how to install a car seat.

For those parents who want to double-check that their child’s car seat is installed properly, visit Riley County’s Fire Department on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. They are offering free car seat checks at the Manhattan Fire Department at 2000 Denison Ave.

