Riley County Fire Department offers car seat safety checks

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ensuring your child’s safety on the road is important, especially for new parents trying to figure out how to install a car seat.

For those parents who want to double-check that their child’s car seat is installed properly, visit Riley County’s Fire Department on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. They are offering free car seat checks at the Manhattan Fire Department at 2000 Denison Ave.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.