Recording Artist Zach Williams to take the stage at Stormont Vail Events Center

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Recording artist and songwriter Zach Williams will take the stage in May of 2024 at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Stormont Vail Events Center officials said the Awakening Foundation, powered by Awakening Events, announced the next leg of the “Zach Williams A Hundred Highways Tour” will kick off this spring and run for 30 dates. Opening March 8 to May 10, the tour is supported by World Vision, Altrua HealthShare, K-LOVE Radio and Air1 Radio.

The events center officials indicated Zach Williams will perform on May 8, 2024, at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka, Kan.

Stormont Vail Events Center officials said concertgoers will experience an evening of the two-time Grammy Award winner’s powerful vocals, talent and chart-topping hits. From “Chain Breaker” to “Rescue Story,” Zach Williams’ music speaks to the heart of what it means to be human, and his electrifying live shows are unlike anything you’ve ever experienced in Christian music.

According to the Stormont Vail Events Center, opening the tour will be Riley Clemmons, a rising star in the industry who will set the stage ablaze with her angelic voice and captivating stage presence. With hits like “Keep on Hoping” and “Fighting for Me,” she is sure to inspire and uplift you with her soulful lyrics and infectious melodies.

Stormont Vail Events Center noted tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 with a special 20% fan appreciation discount for standard tickets kicks off the same day by using the code INSIDER. Running through Nov. 16, the special offer is not valid for VIP or Group ticket sales. Click HERE for more information.

