Lawrence man sentenced to probation for striking 4-year-old child

A Lawrence man was sentenced to probation for striking a 4-year-old child.
A Lawrence man was sentenced to probation for striking a 4-year-old child.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was sentenced to probation for striking a 4-year-old child.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Wednesday, Oct. 25 that Dominick Tyler Valencia, 25, of Lawrence, was sentenced to 9 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for striking a 4-year-old child.

According to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, Judge Stacey Donovan suspended the sentence and then placed Valencia, who pleaded guilty to the severity level 8 person felony in September, on 18 months supervised probation and 12 months post-release supervision.

Officials with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said Valencia’s charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on or about Sept. 2, 2022, when the child’s grandparent discovered bruising on the child.

“This office will continue to aggressively prosecute crimes against children,” Valdez said. “It is essential that we protect the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Officials with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office noted Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Tatum represented the State. The case was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department.

