KU Health System St. Francis Campus earns heart attack certification

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus earned the Primary Heart Attack certification from the Joint Commission.

University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus officials said the health system’s St. Francis Campus underwent a rigorous, onsite review on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30. During the visit, a Joint Commission reviewer evaluated compliance with related certification standards including program management clinical care delivery, clinical information management and performance measurement. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewer also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“Primary Heart Attack Certification recognizes healthcare organizations committed to striving for excellence and fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission. “We commend the health system’s St. Francis Campus for using The Joint Commission certification process to reduce variation in clinical processes and to strengthen its clinical program to drive safer, higher quality and more compassionate care for individuals served.”

“We congratulate the health system’s St. Francis Campus for this outstanding achievement,” said Nancy Brown, chief executive officer, the American Heart Association. “This certification reflects its commitment to providing the highest quality of care for cardiac patients.”

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus said they have a 24/7 PCI (percutaneous coronary intervention) availability with advanced therapies for cardiogenic shock and in-house Cardiothoracic Surgeons for advanced surgical procedures. We also offer TAVR and Watchman procedures to serve a wide variety of cardiology conditions. Their comprehensive, interdisciplinary team can serve a wide spectrum of cardiac needs.

