KSU Technology Department partners with PlainsCraft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - PlainsCraft manufacturing company based in Topeka produces products for glamping otherwise known as glamourous camping, and partnered with KSU to support international shipping for these unique products.

The glamping product, covered wagons, is being supported by KSU’s Technology Development Institute (TDI) because the company received inquiries internationally; however, the shipping costs are high. PlainsCraft reached out to TDI for help on shipping costs. TDI assisted PlainsCraft by reaching out to other resources to develop a kit to sell the glamping wagons internationally.

Grants were approved to help PlainsCraft and TDI work together to update and construct the wagons. Together, they came up with a cost-effective way to ship the wagons internationally by packaging two wagons inside a 40-foot container.

Dennis Steinman, founder of PlainsCraft who initially reached out to TDI said, “We are extremely pleased to have a resource like TDI here in Kansas to help support our growth and expansion,”. “Additionally, the support we received from both the Kansas Department of Commerce and GO Topeka makes us proud to be representing Kansas both across the country and around the world with our products.”

This project helped support K-State’s goal of the 105 initiative for a more economic solution for Kansas.

“We have an excellent network of resources here in Kansas to help support entrepreneurs creating new products and technologies,” said Bret Lanz, commercialization director for TDI. “I encourage anyone who is attempting to develop a solution for their business to get in contact with us and determine how we can leverage that network to help them grow.”

