KSU Technology Department partners with PlainsCraft

K-State said, The Technology Development Institute at K-State is helping PlainsCraft ship their...
K-State said, The Technology Development Institute at K-State is helping PlainsCraft ship their unique glamping covered wagons internationally.(Kansas State University)
By Shalynn Long
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - PlainsCraft manufacturing company based in Topeka produces products for glamping otherwise known as glamourous camping, and partnered with KSU to support international shipping for these unique products.

The glamping product, covered wagons, is being supported by KSU’s Technology Development Institute (TDI) because the company received inquiries internationally; however, the shipping costs are high. PlainsCraft reached out to TDI for help on shipping costs. TDI assisted PlainsCraft by reaching out to other resources to develop a kit to sell the glamping wagons internationally.

Grants were approved to help PlainsCraft and TDI work together to update and construct the wagons. Together, they came up with a cost-effective way to ship the wagons internationally by packaging two wagons inside a 40-foot container.

Dennis Steinman, founder of PlainsCraft who initially reached out to TDI said, “We are extremely pleased to have a resource like TDI here in Kansas to help support our growth and expansion,”. “Additionally, the support we received from both the Kansas Department of Commerce and GO Topeka makes us proud to be representing Kansas both across the country and around the world with our products.”

This project helped support K-State’s goal of the 105 initiative for a more economic solution for Kansas.

“We have an excellent network of resources here in Kansas to help support entrepreneurs creating new products and technologies,” said Bret Lanz, commercialization director for TDI. “I encourage anyone who is attempting to develop a solution for their business to get in contact with us and determine how we can leverage that network to help them grow.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Dale, Veronica Freeby
Two arrested after early-morning search warrant finds guns, drugs
Barbara Kennedy
Woman accused of Medicaid crimes costing $250K added to Most Wanted list
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
FILE
Game Wardens search for information about poached deer
FILE
Missouri passenger killed after Jeep collides with SUV on rural Kansas highway

Latest News

All flags across Kansas have been ordered at half-staff to remember the 18 people who were...
Gov. Kelly directs all Kansas flags at half-staff to honor Lewiston mass shooting victims
Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Mark Engholm (left) as the new State Fire Marshal, now that...
Gov. Kelly appoints new State Fire Marshal before current marshal’s retirement
Gift card prizes for winners of Weiner Dog Races at Petland in West Ridge Mall
The team won due to a penalty kick during overtime 4x
A penalty kick in a 4x overtime 5A soccer competition lands SHHS regional title
The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin an emergency repair project on the 56th...
Bridge repairs near Manhattan will begin Oct. 30