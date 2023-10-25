Keeping mortgage during retirement years could be good investment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Paying off the mortgage before you retire sounds like a good idea, but it might not always be the best choice.

Carl Carlson, founder and CEO of Carlson Financial, visited Eye on NE Kansas to look at the pros and cons. He said the situation is complex and, as always, it depends on a person’s specific situation.

One big reason for keeping a mortgage would be a if person is paying a low interest rate. Carlson said if you would earn more interest on your money through investments or savings then you’d save by using it to pay off the mortgage, you might want to consider continuing to draw the higher interest while you continue making payments.

Watch the interview for more factors to consider.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.