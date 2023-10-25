Kansans asked for input on updates to dairy regulations

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been asked for their input at an upcoming public hearing on proposed updates to regulations on the state’s dairy industry.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says that it will host a public hearing at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, in order to discuss the adoption of proposed regulation updates for the dairy industry. The hearing will be held in person and via video conferencing.

The Department said it has proposed revisions to a current regulation that would update references to the Grade A Pasteurized Milk Ordinance as well as other documents. This would reflect standards established by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The hearing will be held at the KDA at 1320 Research Park Dr. in Manhattan.

To view a copy of the proposed regulation, click HERE.

