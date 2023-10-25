Hiawatha man receives 37-month sentence for illegal firearm purchase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities sentenced a Hiawatha man to 37 months in prison for directing a third party to purchase a firearm for him illegally.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Jonathan Lee Hunt of Hiawatha pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting another in providing false statements in acquiring a firearm.

In April 2021, Hunt instructed another person to submit false information to purchase a Taurus, Model G3, 9mm pistol on his behalf. Hunt is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior qualifying felony conviction.

“Purchasing firearms for prohibited people is a major source of crime guns around the country and here in Kansas,” said Bernard Hansen, Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Kansas City Field Division. “Federal firearms laws exist to keep firearms out of the hands of criminals and those who cannot lawfully possess firearms. Those who seek to evade federal law by lying to purchase guns or by getting others to do so, will be identified and prosecuted. Enforcing these laws reduces violent crime and keeps our communities safe.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Hiawatha Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag prosecuted the case.

