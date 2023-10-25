Helping Hands Humane Society to build shelters for outdoor cats

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is planning to build shelters for outdoor cats to be used during the winter months.

Helping Hands Humane Society officials said in a Facebook event that as the winter months creep closer, it’s up to the community to take of the outdoor cats. Officials said cold weather doesn’t mean cats need to come to Helping Hands Humane Society, it means they need warm options in their neighborhoods to get out of the snow and wind.

Helping Hands Humane Society officials said to join them as they put together cat shelters from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29. The build event will take place in the Helping Hands Humane Society Dorothy Fisher Activity Room, which is the large west training room at Helping Hands Humane Society.

HHHS officials said shelters will be available for free for distribution if you know of a cat in your area or are a community cat caregiver.

The supplies needed to create the cat shelters include the following:

Duct tape (not colored)

Dry straw

XL Styrofoam coolers

Supplies can be brought to Helping Hands Humane Society from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, or Sunday during the event.

Helping Hands Humane Society officials said they would appreciate all community volunteers.

