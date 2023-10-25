Explosives unit investigates military memorabilia found in Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An explosives unit from Fort Riley is currently on the scene investigating military memorabilia found in East Topeka.

Around 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, the Topeka Police Department says it was called to the 2500 block of SE Virginia Ave. with reports of a past burglary.

When law enforcement officials arrived, they said they found historic war memorabilia which caused concern. The bomb squad was then called to the scene.

Due to the potential of military ordnance, TPD said it requested aid from the Explosive ordnance Disposal unit from Fort Riley.

As of 11:20 a.m., TPD said the team remains on scene and continues to investigate whether the memorabilia is safe.

At this time, police have offered reassurance that there is not believed to be any immediate danger to the public.

(Eric Ives/WIBW)

As of 3 p.m., the Fort Riley EOD was able to remove all ordnances from the residence. TPD’s investigation into the burglary is still ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

