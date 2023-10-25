Driver sent to hospital after collision on rural NE Kan. highway

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVEREST, Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was taken to a Northeastern Kansas hospital following a collision along a rural highway.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 73 and K-20 with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Tara Speer, of Horton, had attempted to turn north onto K-20 from Highway 73.

However, the Sheriff’s Office said Speer’s pickup was rear-ended by a 2013 Chevrolet Impala driven by Sirena Wahquahbashkuk, also of Horton.

As a result of the crash, first responders noted that both vehicles were totaled. Wahquahbashkuk was also taken to Amberwell Hospital in Atchison with non-life-threatening injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office also thanked first responders from Everest and the Iowa Tribe Police Dept. for their help during the incident.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Dale, Veronica Freeby
Two arrested after early-morning search warrant finds guns, drugs
Barbara Kennedy
Woman accused of Medicaid crimes costing $250K added to Most Wanted list
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
FILE
Game Wardens search for information about poached deer
FILE
Missouri passenger killed after Jeep collides with SUV on rural Kansas highway

Latest News

All flags across Kansas have been ordered at half-staff to remember the 18 people who were...
Gov. Kelly directs all Kansas flags at half-staff to honor Lewiston mass shooting victims
Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Mark Engholm (left) as the new State Fire Marshal, now that...
Gov. Kelly appoints new State Fire Marshal before current marshal’s retirement
Gift card prizes for winners of Weiner Dog Races at Petland in West Ridge Mall
The team won due to a penalty kick during overtime 4x
A penalty kick in a 4x overtime 5A soccer competition lands SHHS regional title
The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin an emergency repair project on the 56th...
Bridge repairs near Manhattan will begin Oct. 30