Driver sent to hospital after collision on rural NE Kan. highway

EVEREST, Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was taken to a Northeastern Kansas hospital following a collision along a rural highway.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 73 and K-20 with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Tara Speer, of Horton, had attempted to turn north onto K-20 from Highway 73.

However, the Sheriff’s Office said Speer’s pickup was rear-ended by a 2013 Chevrolet Impala driven by Sirena Wahquahbashkuk, also of Horton.

As a result of the crash, first responders noted that both vehicles were totaled. Wahquahbashkuk was also taken to Amberwell Hospital in Atchison with non-life-threatening injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office also thanked first responders from Everest and the Iowa Tribe Police Dept. for their help during the incident.

