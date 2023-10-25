Downtown Manhattan, Inc. hosting final public forum before election day

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Manhattan, Inc. will host the final public forum of the season before election day.

Downtown Manhattan, Inc. is hosting the final public forum of the season before election day from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at Bocker’s II downtown event venue at 221 N. 4th Street. Ample parking is available across the street at 4th and Leavenworth.

Downtown Manhattan, Inc. indicated the public is invited to attend the Downtown City Commission Candidate Public Forum hosted by the Downtown Manhattan, Inc Board of Directors. The public will have about one hour to ask questions related to Manhattan and the issues faced as a community.

Downtown Manhattan, Inc. officials said the forum is moderated by former Chamber President Lyle Butler. Candidates will be given questions specific to downtown issues prior to the forum and asked to answer them for the public.

Downtown Manhattan, Inc. officials noted light hors d’oeuvres and water will be provided along with a cash bar.

