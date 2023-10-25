Chase Co. residents warned to boil water after advisory issued

FILE
FILE(U.S. Air Force)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT
CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Residents in Chase Co. have been warned to boil their tap water before consumption until further notice.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced on Wednesday, Oct. 25, that a boil water advisory has been issued for three locations in Chase Co.:

  • Chase County Rural Water District No. 1
  • City of Cottonwood Falls
  • City of Strong City

Those who live in the area and use the public water supply system should take the following precautions until further notice:

  • Boil water for one minute before drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
  • If tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

KDHE noted that the advisory was issued due to a line break that resulted in a loss in pressure which could result in bacterial contamination.

Regardless of who issued the advisory, KDHE said it is the only entity able to issue the rescind order after testing at certified lab.

