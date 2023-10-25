One taken to hospital after early-morning collision in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A busy intersection in Manhattan has reopened after it was briefly closed as one person was taken to a local hospital following an early-morning collision.

Residents in Riley Co. were notified by the emergency alert system Everbridge around 6:55 a.m. that the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and N. Seth Child Rd. has been closed to a collision.

The alert system notified that law enforcement officials and local fire crews were on the scene of an injury accident.

The Riley Co. Police Department said that two vehicles were involved in the crash and one individual was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for injuries sustained.

During the incident, westbound traffic on Tuttle Creek Blvd. was rerouted onto southbound Seth Child Rd. Meanwhile, those headed north on Seth Child Rd. will be sent west onto Tuttle Creek Blvd.

The roadway was reopened just before 6 a.m. Further details into the incident, including the identities of the drivers and the nature of their injuries, have not yet been released.

