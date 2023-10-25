19-year-old arrested after year-long rape investigation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old from Kansas City has been arrested for the alleged rape of a minor while he was still a juvenile himself.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, law enforcement officials arrested Trenton Bunnell, 19, of Kansas City, on a Riley Co. District Court warrant.

RCPD noted that the warrant stems from a July 2022 rape investigation.

The Riley Co. booking report shows Bunnell was booked into jail on a single accusation of rape with the offender under the age of 18 and the victim under the age of 14.

As of Wednesday, he remains behind bars on a $75,000 bond.

