Family continues search for missing teen in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen’s family continues to look for him after he was reported missing from the Capital City nearly two weeks prior.

Kansas Missing and Unsolved says that I’Vaun Ortiz, 15, of Topeka, was reported missing from the Capital City on Oct. 11. Now, nearly two weeks later, his family has still not heard from him.

I'Vaun Ortiz (Kansas Missing and Unsolved)

The organization, which works with families and law enforcement agencies to find missing persons, noted that Ortiz is considered a missing runaway.

The organization said Ortiz has been described as a 6-foot-2, 276-pound male with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen in a black and white sweater jacket, an unknown color shirt, Ariat blue jeans, and tan color Adidas shoes with black straps on the side.

Anyone with information about Ortiz’s whereabouts should report it to the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9200 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation 785-296-4017.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.