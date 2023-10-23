World’s oldest dog dies at age 31

FILE - Bobi, the dog from Portugal recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest,...
FILE - Bobi, the dog from Portugal recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest, has died at the age of 31.(CNN Portugal, file via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The oldest dog in the world has died.

According to Guinness World Records, Bobi, from Portugal, was 31 1/2 years old when it died.

It also was the longest living dog ever, Guinness stated.

The dog was born at the home of the Costa family, who planned to get rid of Bobi along with the rest of the litter, because the family couldn’t afford any more pets.

But one of the sons, Leonel Costa, hid one puppy from his parents. When they eventually found out about Bobi, they said it could stay.

The dog roamed free outside its whole life, with other animals and a lot of feline friends.

Leonel Costa believes Bobi’s diet was one reason for its long life - the dog ate whatever the family ate.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Manhattan man dies following rollover crash on Highway 24
FILE
One dies, 5 others injured following 7-vehicle crash in Kansas City
FILE
Man accused of weekend homicide following Williamsburg break-in
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
One juvenile was taken into custody after an alleged armed robbery in East Topeka over the...
Teen booked after victim carjacked at gunpoint in East Topeka over weekend

Latest News

FILE
Topeka Police call for community’s help with 12 unsolved homicides
FILE - Rosie is available for adoption from Helping Hands Humane Society.
Azura members to welcome new card to benefit Helping Hands Humane Society
Mom, daughters brutally assaulted, carjacked at Portland Moda Center garage after concert, they...
Mom, daughters say they were brutally assaulted, carjacked in parking garage after concert
One person was injured early Monday in a vehicle-pedestrian collision in south Topeka.
One injured in pedestrian-vehicle collision early Monday in south Topeka