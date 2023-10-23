Valley Heights cancels classes to cheer on volleyball team at State Championship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local high school has canceled classes to cheer on its volleyball team as the ladies prepare for the state championships.

Valley Heights Schools USD 498 announced on Sunday, Oct. 22, that classes have been canceled on Friday as students and staff support the high school volleyball team as it heads to the State Championship.

School officials have also invited the community to cheer on the high school football team on Thursday as the boys take on Remington at 7 p.m.

Valley Heights is set to take on Inman at 4:30 and Hoxie at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 with semifinals and finals set for Saturday, Oct. 28. The 2A championships are set to be held in Dodge City’s United Wireless Arena, 4100 W. Comanche St.

Other local schools competing in the Volleyball State Championships include:

1A DII - White Auditorium, Emporia (111 E. 6th St.) Lebo Hanover

1 A DI - United Wireless Arena, Dodge City (4100 W. Comanche St.) Centralia Clifton-Clyde Olpe

2A - United Wireless Arena, Dodge City (4100 W. Comanche St.) Valley Heights

3A - Hutchinson Sports Arena, Hutchinson Community College (720 E. 11th St.) Silver Lake High School

4A - Hutchinson Sports Arena, Hutchinson Community College (720 E. 11th St.) Holton High School

5A - Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina (800 The Midway) Seaman High School

6A - Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina (800 The Midway) Washburn Rural High School Manhattan High School



