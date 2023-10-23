Two-vehicle collision sends two drivers to the hospital with serious injuries in Tecumseh

TECUMSEH, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were injured following a two-vehicle accident in Tecumseh Sunday evening, that left both vehicles in the front yard of a home.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, they received a call from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 6 p.m. reporting a two-vehicle accident on SE Shawnee Heights Rd and SE 53rd St, in Tecumseh, KS.

KHP officials on scene provided a short statement saying one vehicle collided into the other causing one vehicle to overturn and land on it’s top.

KHP officials say the drivers of both vehicles were taken to Stormont Vail Health with suspected serious injuries. There were no other passengers inside either vehicle.

Officials remained on scene as of 8:00 p.m., waiting for the vehicles to be towed.

The identities of both drivers have not yet been released.

