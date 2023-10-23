Two-vehicle collision sends two drivers to the hospital with serious injuries in Tecumseh

Two people were injured following a two-vehicle accident in Tecumseh Sunday evening, that left...
Two people were injured following a two-vehicle accident in Tecumseh Sunday evening, that left both vehicles in the front yard of a home.(Victoria Cassell | WIBW)
By RobyLane Kelley and Victoria Cassell
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TECUMSEH, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were injured following a two-vehicle accident in Tecumseh Sunday evening, that left both vehicles in the front yard of a home.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, they received a call from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 6 p.m. reporting a two-vehicle accident on SE Shawnee Heights Rd and SE 53rd St, in Tecumseh, KS.

KHP officials on scene provided a short statement saying one vehicle collided into the other causing one vehicle to overturn and land on it’s top.

KHP officials say the drivers of both vehicles were taken to Stormont Vail Health with suspected serious injuries. There were no other passengers inside either vehicle.

Officials remained on scene as of 8:00 p.m., waiting for the vehicles to be towed.

The identities of both drivers have not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rajhgerio Smith, 22, was arrested and taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections in...
One suspect arrested in connection with possible shooting in southwest Topeka
Topeka police were investigating what they called a "suspicious death" on Friday at a vacant...
TPD investigating suspicious death in vacant building
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
(From left to right:) Aaron Elizabeth Fish, Mejia J. Pattillo, Katelyn Nichole North
Three Topeka residents charged with money lending business robbery
A shooting with two victims happened in the 1600 block of SW Fillmore, Topeka Police confirm.
Homicide victim identified in overnight shooting

Latest News

FILE
KBI opens investigation into Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office employee
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs with the ball as Los Angeles Chargers...
Second half shutout leads Chiefs to win over Chargers
Topeka’s First United Methodist Church 100th anniversary of fire restoration
Topeka’s First United Methodist Church 100th anniversary of fire restoration
FILE - Cortez Holiday Light Show
Cortez Family urges visits to other displays as 2023 light show put on hiatus