Topeka Police call for community’s help with 12 unsolved homicides

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have called for the community’s help to solve a dozen unsolved homicides that have been recorded in 2023.

As of Oct. 23, WIBW records show that no arrests have been made in 12 of the city’s homicides in 2023. In total, there have been 32 homicides. The unsolved homicides include:

Shawn A. Carter, 45, was found in the 1300 block of Madison St. with an apparent gunshot wound on Jan. 8. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Deaundreya D. Caraway, 38, was found in the 1500 block of SE Quincy St. suffering an apparent gunshot wound on March 26. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Gregorio Castillo, 68, was pronounced deceased by medical personnel on March 29 following a Feb. 15 road rage incident. Aaron P. Mathis Jr., 16, was found in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave. with apparent gunshot wounds on April 7. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased on April 26. Anthony L. Marshall III, 30, was found in the 4100 block of SW Twilight Dr. with an apparent gunshot wound on May 15. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Xavion E. Phannix, 20, was found in the 2600 block of SE Gilmore Ct. with apparent gunshot wounds on June 30. Three other people with gunshot wounds were also found. All were taken to a local hospital. Phannix was the only one to later be pronounced deceased. Alonzoe Smith, 2, was taken to a local hospital on July 15 with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was later pronounced deceased. Hevair D. Loucious, 31, was found in the Hi-Crest neighborhood with apparent gunshot wounds on Sept. 7. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Ra’Juan Spicer, 18, was found in the 1200 block of SW Clay St. with apparent gunshot wounds on Oct. 11. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Damayah R. Calhoun, 17, was taken to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. Police found the shooting happened in the 600 block of SE Lawrence St. on Oct. 13. She was later pronounced deceased by medical staff. Jackson E. Danner, 23, was found deceased in the front yard of a home in the 1600 block of SW 21st St. with an apparent gunshot wound on Oct. 15. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Trevon Praylow, 35, was found in the 1600 block of SW Fillmore St. with life-threatening gunshot wounds on Oct. 20. A second person was found at the scene with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital where Praylow was pronounced deceased.

Tips may be submitted anonymously through the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. Investigators can also be reached at 785-368-9400.

TPD noted that those with information submitted through Crime Stoppers which aids in the arrest of a suspect could be awarded up to $2,000.

