Topeka man arrested, accused of child sex crimes in ongoing investigation

Craig Miller
Craig Miller(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested over the weekend after he was accused of child sex crimes in an ongoing investigation.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Thursday, Oct. 19, the Investigations Division opened a case after child sex crimes were reported to law enforcement officials.

During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said it found probable cause to arrest Craig H. Miller, 39, of Topeka, in connection with the incident.

Miller was booked into the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office on:

  • Aggravated indecent liberties with a child
  • Electronic solicitation of a child
  • Criminal sodomy with a child
  • Possession of hallucinogenic drugs
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

As of Monday, Miller has since bonded out of custody and no longer remains behind bars.

