Silver Lake church to hold annual Harvest Home celebration on Wednesday

Silver Lake United Methodist Church, 204 Madore St. in Silver Lake, will have its annual...
Silver Lake United Methodist Church, 204 Madore St. in Silver Lake, will have its annual Harvest Home celebration including a turkey dinner from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.((Source: KFVS))
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - A community dinner that dates back 97 years will be held once again on Wednesday at a Silver Lake church.

The Harvest Home celebration will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Silver Lake United Methodist Church, 204 Madore St. in Silver Lake.

The event will include bake sale and a craft bazaar; lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.

The lunch will include soups, sandwiches and homemade pies, with dine-in and carryout available.

The dinner will feature roasted turkey; stuffing; mashed potatoes and gravy; green beans; side salads; a dinner roll; dessert; and a beverage. The dinner cost is $13 for adults and $7 for children 10 and under.

Organizers say the Harvest Home celebration started in 1926 and can be traced to the farming heritage in Silver Lake.

Just before Thanksgiving, organizers said, church members would gather for a noontime meal and bazaar to give thanks for the completion of the harvest season.

In 1931, the celebration switched to an evening meal that was open to the community.

Then, in 1970, a lunch was added to the celebration, primarily to feed the women in the kitchen who were busy preparing the evening Harvest Home dinner.

When word of the lunch began to spread, people started to come and it became so popular that it was decided to expand the bazaar hours and add the lunch to the celebration.

The event, which is sponsored by the Silver Lake United Methodist Women’s group, has become a popular fall tradition and community event that is open to the community.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Manhattan man dies following rollover crash on Highway 24
FILE
One dies, 5 others injured following 7-vehicle crash in Kansas City
FILE
Man accused of weekend homicide following Williamsburg break-in
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
One juvenile was taken into custody after an alleged armed robbery in East Topeka over the...
Teen booked after victim carjacked at gunpoint in East Topeka over weekend

Latest News

Craig Miller
Topeka man arrested, accused of child sex crimes in ongoing investigation
FILE
Topeka Police call for community’s help with 12 unsolved homicides
FILE - Rosie is available for adoption from Helping Hands Humane Society.
Azura members to welcome new card to benefit Helping Hands Humane Society
One person was injured early Monday in a vehicle-pedestrian collision in south Topeka.
One injured in pedestrian-vehicle collision early Monday in south Topeka