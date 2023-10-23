Silver Lake church to hold annual Harvest Home celebration on Wednesday

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - A community dinner that dates back 97 years will be held once again on Wednesday at a Silver Lake church.

The Harvest Home celebration will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Silver Lake United Methodist Church, 204 Madore St. in Silver Lake.

The event will include bake sale and a craft bazaar; lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.

The lunch will include soups, sandwiches and homemade pies, with dine-in and carryout available.

The dinner will feature roasted turkey; stuffing; mashed potatoes and gravy; green beans; side salads; a dinner roll; dessert; and a beverage. The dinner cost is $13 for adults and $7 for children 10 and under.

Organizers say the Harvest Home celebration started in 1926 and can be traced to the farming heritage in Silver Lake.

Just before Thanksgiving, organizers said, church members would gather for a noontime meal and bazaar to give thanks for the completion of the harvest season.

In 1931, the celebration switched to an evening meal that was open to the community.

Then, in 1970, a lunch was added to the celebration, primarily to feed the women in the kitchen who were busy preparing the evening Harvest Home dinner.

When word of the lunch began to spread, people started to come and it became so popular that it was decided to expand the bazaar hours and add the lunch to the celebration.

The event, which is sponsored by the Silver Lake United Methodist Women’s group, has become a popular fall tradition and community event that is open to the community.

