Report finds Kansas, most Midwest states, not among safest in America

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas - along with most of the Midwest - is not among the safest states in the nation.

With more than 34,000 Americans having died from gun violence in 2023 alone and the Capital City recording its own record-breaking number of homicides, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Oct. 23, it has released its report on 2023′s Safest States in America - and Kansas is not among them.

In order to find which states are more secure than others, WalletHub said it compared all 50 based on 52 key metrics. Data sets ranged from assaults per capita to the amount lost financially due to climate disasters per capita to the unemployment rate.

The report ranked Kansas 37th overall with a total score of 46.35. The Sunflower State ranked 25th for personal and residential safety, 16th for financial safety, 16th for road safety, 36th for workplace safety and 45th for emergency preparedness.

However, the only state in the region to be considered more safe than Kansas was Nebraska. The report ranked the state 32nd overall with a total score of 48.7. It ranked 16th for personal and residential safety, 17th for financial safety, 5th for road safety, 35th for workplace safety and 42nd for emergency preparedness. The report also found Nebraska tied a handful of states for the state with the lowest unemployment rate.

Missouri came in next at 41st overall with a total score of 44.2. The state ranked 31st for personal and residential safety, 32nd for financial safety, 42nd for road safety, 28th for workplace safety and 40th for emergency preparedness.

Colorado ranked 43rd overall with a total score of 42.22. The state ranked 50th for personal and residential safety, 14th for financial safety, 30th for road safety, 45th for workplace safety and 28th for emergency preparedness.

Lastly, Oklahoma came in at 44th overall with a total score of 41.32. The state ranked 34th for personal and residential safety, 33rd for financial safety, 40th for road safety, 38th for workplace safety and 44th for emergency preparedness. The report also found that Oklahoma tied a handful of other states for the state with the lowest unemployment rate. It also had the second-highest share of the nation’s uninsured population and the lowest percentage of adults with rainy-day funds.

The report found that the safest states include:

Vermont Maine New Hampshire Utah Massachusetts

The most unsafe states include:

Louisiana Mississippi Arkansas Texas Florida

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.