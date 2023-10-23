Report finds Kansas, most Midwest states, not among safest in America

FILE
FILE(KTTC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas - along with most of the Midwest - is not among the safest states in the nation.

With more than 34,000 Americans having died from gun violence in 2023 alone and the Capital City recording its own record-breaking number of homicides, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Oct. 23, it has released its report on 2023′s Safest States in America - and Kansas is not among them.

In order to find which states are more secure than others, WalletHub said it compared all 50 based on 52 key metrics. Data sets ranged from assaults per capita to the amount lost financially due to climate disasters per capita to the unemployment rate.

Source: WalletHub

The report ranked Kansas 37th overall with a total score of 46.35. The Sunflower State ranked 25th for personal and residential safety, 16th for financial safety, 16th for road safety, 36th for workplace safety and 45th for emergency preparedness.

However, the only state in the region to be considered more safe than Kansas was Nebraska. The report ranked the state 32nd overall with a total score of 48.7. It ranked 16th for personal and residential safety, 17th for financial safety, 5th for road safety, 35th for workplace safety and 42nd for emergency preparedness. The report also found Nebraska tied a handful of states for the state with the lowest unemployment rate.

Missouri came in next at 41st overall with a total score of 44.2. The state ranked 31st for personal and residential safety, 32nd for financial safety, 42nd for road safety, 28th for workplace safety and 40th for emergency preparedness.

Colorado ranked 43rd overall with a total score of 42.22. The state ranked 50th for personal and residential safety, 14th for financial safety, 30th for road safety, 45th for workplace safety and 28th for emergency preparedness.

Lastly, Oklahoma came in at 44th overall with a total score of 41.32. The state ranked 34th for personal and residential safety, 33rd for financial safety, 40th for road safety, 38th for workplace safety and 44th for emergency preparedness. The report also found that Oklahoma tied a handful of other states for the state with the lowest unemployment rate. It also had the second-highest share of the nation’s uninsured population and the lowest percentage of adults with rainy-day funds.

The report found that the safest states include:

  1. Vermont
  2. Maine
  3. New Hampshire
  4. Utah
  5. Massachusetts

The most unsafe states include:

  1. Louisiana
  2. Mississippi
  3. Arkansas
  4. Texas
  5. Florida

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Manhattan man dies following rollover crash on Highway 24
FILE
One dies, 5 others injured following 7-vehicle crash in Kansas City
FILE
Man accused of weekend homicide following Williamsburg break-in
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
One juvenile was taken into custody after an alleged armed robbery in East Topeka over the...
Teen booked after victim carjacked at gunpoint in East Topeka over weekend

Latest News

Two people were injured following a two-vehicle accident in Tecumseh Sunday evening, that left...
Details into serious weekend rollover near Tecumseh released by KHP
Warm and windy
Dozens of bikers participated in the ‘Ride 4 Zoey’ Sunday afternoon, seeking to raise awareness...
Ride 4 Zoey raises awareness for child victims of crime, attracts dozens of bikers
Two people were injured following a two-vehicle accident in Tecumseh Sunday evening, that left...
Two-vehicle collision sends two drivers to the hospital with serious injuries in Tecumseh