One injured in pedestrian-vehicle collision early Monday in south Topeka
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured early Monday in a vehicle-pedestrian collision in south Topeka.
The incident was reported at 6:47 a.m. in the 3800 block of S. Kansas Avenue.
Police at the scene said a person sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening in the collision.
The injured person was transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.
The scene was cleared at 7:16 a.m.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.