One injured in pedestrian-vehicle collision early Monday in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured early Monday in a vehicle-pedestrian collision in south Topeka.

The incident was reported at 6:47 a.m. in the 3800 block of S. Kansas Avenue.

Police at the scene said a person sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening in the collision.

The injured person was transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.

The scene was cleared at 7:16 a.m.

