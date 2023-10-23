One injured in pedestrian-vehicle collision early Monday in south Topeka

Crews were on the scene of a vehicle-pedestrian collision early Monday in the 3800 block of S....
Crews were on the scene of a vehicle-pedestrian collision early Monday in the 3800 block of S. Kansas Avenue.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured early Monday in a vehicle-pedestrian collision in south Topeka.

The incident was reported at 6:47 a.m. in the 3800 block of S. Kansas Avenue.

Police at the scene said a person sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening in the collision.

The injured person was transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.

The scene was cleared at 7:16 a.m.

