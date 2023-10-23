Monday forecast: Warm and windy today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After some rain and possibly a t-storm early this morning, most of northeast KS will be dry shortly after sunrise. Today will be the warmest day of the week and the warmest we’ll be in a while although it will remain mild for most of this week before a major cool down for the weekend.

Taking Action:

The weather pattern this week will have to be taken on a day by day basis with the rain chances. As of now it won’t rain all day everywhere, there will be some dry time but be ready for rain at least somewhere in northeast KS Tuesday through Thursday and then again this weekend to have an impact on outdoor activities.

While severe weather is unlikely, lightning will still be a hazard with any t-storms that develop so if you are outside and you hear thunder or see lightning seek shelter immediately.

There is a chance some areas could get down in the 20s this weekend and/or early next week. Models do differ on how cold the air mass will be so something to be aware of.



While confidence is high many spots will get meaningful rainfall, differences in the models on how heavy and when the highest chance for rain will be is still a bit uncertain hence the reason you should be checking the forecast daily for updates this week. Rainfall totals through the weekend for many spots could be 1-2″. Obviously there will be exceptions both with some areas getting less while other areas could receive more.

Normal High: 66/Normal Low: 42 (WIBW)

Today: Some clouds early with a low chance for rain mainly before 8am. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds S 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds Late. Lows in the mid-upper 60s. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/storms. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. There is a lower risk for rain in north-central KS where temperatures may end up getting back in the low 80s if it remains dry. Winds S 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

The mild weather continues through Thursday before cooler weather starts to move in on Friday behind a front. This will bring a brief break in the rain for the daytime hours of Friday before more on and off showers returns this weekend.

There remains uncertainty on how cold it will get and that if it ends up being cooler with precipitation in the area, that might mean some areas could get a wintry mix. Will keep it all rain for now in the 8 day but something to monitor this weekend into early next week. Be ready for highs stuck in the 40s and 50s this weekend but don’t be surprised if it does remain in the 60s especially on Saturday.

Right now Halloween still looks dry with temperatures by 7pm in the low 40s so if you still need a Halloween costume it’s probably a good idea to get one that will keep you warm.

