Marysville police warn of presence of fentanyl after “Dirty 30″ pills found

Marysville Police find "Dirty 30" pills among other drugs on Oct. 22, 2023.
Marysville Police find "Dirty 30" pills among other drugs on Oct. 22, 2023.(Marysville Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in a small Kansas town have warned that while fentanyl is not prevalent in the community, it is still present as dozens of “Dirty 30″ pills were recovered over the weekend.

The Marysville Police Department says that on Sunday night, Oct. 22, law enforcement officials in the city were called to a home to check on the welfare of a resident. During the call, nearly two dozen “Dirty 30″ pills were seized.

Dirty 30 pills are made to look like real painkillers but are truly laced with fentanyl. The Drug Enforcement Administration has noted that 7 out of 10 “Dirty 30″ pills found in the U.S. have a lethal dose of fentanyl in them.

Marysville Police seize Dirty 30 pills, fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs on Oct. 22, 2023.(Marysville Police Department)

Along with the pills, MPD indicated that powder fentanyl, methamphetamine, Xanax and ecstasy were all found. While fentanyl may not be largely found within the community, officials said it is still here.

As of Monday, officials have not released any suspect information and have not said any arrests have been made.

Marysville Police seize Dirty 30 pills, fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs on Oct. 22, 2023.(Marysville Police Department)

