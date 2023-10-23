Elwood man seriously injured after weekend motorcycle crash

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT
WATHENA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Elwood man was sent to a Missouri hospital with serious injuries after a weekend motorcycle crash in Northeastern Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of 800 Monument Rd. in Wathena with reports of a motorcycle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2005 Harley Davidson Heritage motorcycle driven by Andrew C. Trump, 24, of Elwood, had been headed north on the roadway. For an unknown reason, the bike veered to the right and crashed.

KHP said Trump was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Mo., with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

