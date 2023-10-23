Details into serious weekend rollover near Tecumseh released by KHP

TECUMSEH, Kan. (WIBW) - Details into a weekend rollover crash that sent two drivers to a Topeka hospital have been released by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of 6000 SE 53rd St. - 5300 SE Shawnee Heights Rd. - in Tecumseh with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, KHP said a 2022 Lincoln Aviator driven by Justin C. Ford, 45, of Topeka had been headed west on 53rd St. Meanwhile, a 1966 Ford pickup driven by Mark A. Hermann, 67, of Berryton, had been headed south on Shawnee Heights Rd.

KHP noted that Ford did not stop for traffic at the posted stop sign which caused Hermann’s pickup to collide with his SUV. The impact of the collision caused the pickup to flip onto its top.

First responders said Hermann was taken to Stormont Vail Health in Topeka with suspected serious injuries. Meanwhile, Ford was taken to the same hospital with suspected minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

