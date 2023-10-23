Azura members to welcome new card to benefit Helping Hands Humane Society

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Community members who bank with Azura Credit Union are set to welcome a new card to the Community Impact Program in order to benefit the Helping Hands Humane Society.

In honor of International Credit Union Day which was observed on Thursday, Oct. 19, Azura Credit Union says it has added a ninth beneficiary to its Community Impact Card program. It welcomed the Helping Hands Humane Society to the program over the weekend.

Each time Azura members make a purchase with their Community Impact Card, the credit union noted that five cents are donated to the participating charity of choice. The program was created in 2010 as a benefit for TARC. Since then, it has grown to nine card designs and beneficiaries including but not limited to:

The Boys and Girls Club

Supporting Kids Foundation

Harvesters

Military Veterans Project

Topeka Rescue Mission

As of Oct. 20, Azura said it had donated more than $606,000 to participating organizations. The campaign to add HHHS as a beneficiary began in September when a call for nominees was launched over social media accounts. Based on community member nominations, four organizations were put on the ballot:

Family Service and Guidance Center

Great Plans SPCA

Helping Hands Humane Society

Kids TLC

Azura noted that voting was open to the public between Oct. 2 and 6. Helping Hands earned the lion’s share of the votes.

Next, the credit union said it will work with the shelter to create a custom card design to launch early in 2024. Community Impact Cards are available with all Azura checking accounts. No fee is required to replace a standard debit card with a Community Impact Card.

