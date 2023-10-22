Witness reacts to airplane making emergency landing near Towne West Mall

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - David Raines was on a walk Friday night when he saw something he says he will never forget.

“Well, it’s a little bit of shock, I’m not from here originally and I’m trying to think where there’s an airport to land this thing and then I’m looking going they’re trying to land in a parking lot,” said Raines. “Once it hit the guide wires and you start talking to the person you realize that was not a planned landing, that was an emergency, and you’re like I have never seen that before in my life.”

The Wichita Police Department says the plane was headed toward Eisenhower Airport after leaving Jabara when the pilot called for help, entering an emergency landing. The plane knocked over street signs and dodged traffic as it skidded across the road coming to a stop on Tracy Street outside of Towne West Mall.

“Basically, it’s not quite dark yet but it’s starting to get that way and right there where the guidelines start there’s a small airplane with a propeller facing towards you sitting there on the ground,” said Raines.

As the plane landed Raines says he was preparing for the worst.

“As you’re coming around you expect to have to get somebody out of the plane, she was basically already had the driver’s door, pilot’s door, open on the plane,” said Raines, “and was out on the phone and that’s when I said we were asking her are you ok and she said yeah.”

Thankfully no one was hurt during the landing.

“The scene was probably the best we could’ve got,” said Raines.

Pilot Ron Ryan, who has been flying for decades, says it was a smart decision for the pilot to land in the road.

“It’s the closest thing to a runway, it’s better than landing in a tree or on a house or in somebody’s yard, if there’s one that’s long and straight,” said Ryan, “she obviously picked out a good place to land because she didn’t hurt anybody or herself and that’s the number one rule.”

Wichita Police are working with the FAA and NTSB to investigate the incident.

