Washburn football falls to Fort Hays State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn football put up a big fight, but couldn’t complete the late-game comeback in time, falling to Fort Hays State 31-28 at Yager Stadium on Saturday.

The Tigers racked up a 14-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Ichabods responded early in the second. Teondre Carter took the handoff from Sam Van Dyne and found his way to the endzone for a 6-yard score to make it 14-7.

Caeden Spencer stepped up on defense for Washburn, picking off the Tigers and returning it for a touchdown to finish the first half scoring. Washburn entered halftime down 17-14.

Fort Hays tacked on two more touchdowns in the third quarter to make it a 31-14 game. But Washburn took the final seven minutes of game time to its advantage.

Carter ran in a 5-yard score to make it 31-21, and Triston Johnson followed it up with a 25-yard touchdown reception from Van Dyne to bring the game within three points.

But the Tigers held onto their lead in the final two minutes of the game, winning 31-28.

Washburn will be back at home next Saturday to host Northwest Missouri State for Homecoming at 1:00 p.m.

