Unsafe lane change sends one to hospital after 3-vehicle collision

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after an unsafe lane change on a Kansas City interstate caused a 3-vehicle collision in which a pickup lost its tire.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and 87th St. in Overland Park with reports of a 3-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2011 Dodge Caliber driven by Larry G. Goode, 48, of Lee’s Summit, Mo., had been headed south on the interstate. Goode made an unsafe lane change and hit the back of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Alvaro Cuevas, 45, of Salina.

KHP noted that the collision caused Goode’s car to veer off the road to the right where it rolled and crashed into the right barrier wall. Meanwhile, Cuevas’ pickup lost its left rear tire before it crashed onto the shoulder. A 2019 Ford Mustang driven by Christopher L. Wilson, 57, of Kansas, that had been following Cuevas hit the tire that came off of the pickup.

First responders said Goode was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Cuevas and Wilson both escaped the incident without injury.

