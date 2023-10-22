Topeka’s First United Methodist Church 100th anniversary of fire restoration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s First United Methodist Church had their 100th anniversary of their sanctuary Oct. 22.

In 1921, the church burned down and in just 2 years it was opened back up.

“In 1923, the church was rededicated and this is the sanctuary were in today, this is what we were celebrating,” said Rev. Brad Wheeler. “So any chance to celebrate anything is a big deal, especially when it’s been a 100 years. So that’s what were celebrating today, a 100 years since the rededication of the sanctuary.”

The fire didn’t seem to faze this 168 year old church.

“Even when it burned, right after it had burned, this church at one point had the third best Sunday school in the nation like in the 1950′s, I believe it was,” said Rev. Wheeler. “So the history that has come down through this church is pretty unbelievable.”

Today, they celebrate more than just the rebuilding of their church.

“Today is a celebration, not just of the sanctuary, but of this church and the ministry, the gifts that god has given the people here and our pastors and how we reach out to help the world,” said Retired Pastor Sandy Vogel.

The morning service included hymn’s and a scripture reading that followed by lunch to close out the celebration.

“we do enjoy eating together and so the church is providing chili or soup and cinnamon rolls so that we can all just be family,” said Vogel.

Church leaders say they hope to continue being a beacon of hope to downtown Topeka.

“I always think of this as a church were when things are bad, when things are difficult that anybody can come get what they need or to find the love of god no matter what they’ve done or where they’ve been,” said Rev. Wheeler.

