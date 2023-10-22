Sub-state volleyball round up

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - High school volleyball teams across Northeast Kansas stamped their tickets to State volleyball on Saturday. Below are the 2023 local Sub-State Championship results.

6A West:

Washburn Rural beat Derby (25-9, 25-15)

Manhattan beat Wichita Northwest (25-21, 25-22)

5A West:

Seaman beat Newton (25-16, 25-15)

4A East:

Holton beat Rock Creek (25-21, 25-17)

3A:

Silver Lake beat Rossville (25-16, 21-25, 26-24)

1A DI:

Centralia beat Doniphan West (24-26, 25-12, 25-16)

Olpe beat Colony Crest (25-14, 20-25, 25-12)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.